Exclusive: ATFX expands marketing team, hires CMC Markets’ Michael O’Sullivan

LeapRate exclusive… Forex broker ATFX has just announced that it has added Michael O’Sullivan to its team in the key position of UK Project Manager. O’Sullivan joins ATFX from CMC Markets and arrives during the company’s fast-growth phase highlighted by higher revenue earnings for certain product categories in the first quarter of 2020.

O’Sullivan will oversee project management and help the business with its EU expansion plans. At CMC Markets, O’Sullivan harnessed his expertise on the financial markets while holding a senior position for over fifteen years.

O’Sullivan will be focused on delivering customer solutions in collaboration with the firm’s technology team and contributing to the expansion of the company’s growth initiatives.