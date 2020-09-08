Exclusive: ATFX expands marketing team, hires CMC Markets’ Michael O’Sullivan

LeapRate exclusive… Forex broker ATFX has just announced that it has added Michael O’Sullivan to its team in the key position of UK Project Manager. O’Sullivan joins ATFX from CMC Markets and arrives during the company’s fast-growth phase highlighted by higher revenue earnings for certain product categories in the first quarter of 2020.
O’Sullivan will oversee project management and help the business with its EU expansion plans. At CMC Markets, O’Sullivan harnessed his expertise on the financial markets while holding a senior position for over fifteen years.
O’Sullivan will be focused on delivering customer solutions in collaboration with the firm’s technology team and contributing to the expansion of the company’s growth initiatives.
Commenting on his new role, O’Sullivan said:
I’m excited to be joining a company that is growing both quickly and organically. A huge attraction of the company was its clear and focused ambition to disrupt the industry and become a leading tier one broker. I fully support the company’s evolution from a retail-oriented broker to a rapidly growing Fintech company and I look forward to assisting in our EU expansion plans”
The Managing Director of ATFX (UK) Wei Qiang Zhang added:
Michael brings with him a huge amount of experience to ATFX and will be pivotal in building and growing our European team and business. His skills will help to create more homegrown technology solutions for our clients in the region. He’ll help us launch new technology and financial products targeted towards European clients and manage all associated projects.