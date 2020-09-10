Brokers using MetaTrader 5 can now access US Cash Equities through DriveWealth

US share trading is now available directly in MetaTrader 5 through a server to server connection.

For brokers using MetaTrader 5 server, direct integration to multiple brokerage APIs is not required anymore. Brokers ca now order the MetaTrader 5 gateway for integration with dealers like DriveWealth and perform trades on US exchanges.

Server to server connection allows for trading DriveWealth’s fractionalized US equities. Clients can place orders of any size, even for less than a share. For instance, one can place an order for half a share of AAPL or 1.2345 shares of AMZN.