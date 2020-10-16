Forex Weekly Look Back: TMGM to sponsor the Australian Open, Peter Tatarnikov talks about the Financial Commission

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 12th and 16th October on LeapRate.

Global provider of information-based analytics RELX PLC announced the appointment of June Felix as a Non-Executive Director. Felix currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at IG Group Holdings PLC. Before becoming CEO, she was a non-executive director from 2015 to 2018.

Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io, announced the launch of its hardware wallet, Wallet S1, to help users with their assets and private keys’ safety, security and storage. Gate.io launched professional hardware wallet, called Wallet S1, to offer users who don’t have the expertise to store their private keys safely. The new wallet is a private key safekeeping solution for funds. Wallet S1 is an easy to use built-in display with fingerprint recognition that supports secure storage for over 10,000 mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH and EOS, among other cryptocurrencies.

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. announced that brokerage house Britannia Global Markets, subsidiary of Britannia Financial Group, has selected Broadridge to streamline its post-trade processing for its international securities business including cash equities, fixed income and repurchase agreements.

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for September 2020. The company saw growth on month-over-month basis across almost all areas. Eurex reported an almost double increase of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 93.1% MoM growth of 87.7 million for September 2020.

Global broker ATFX announced the addition of the Truevo credit card as a payment option for its European clients. Truevo is a payments service with a strong presence across the Eurozone and serves many businesses, which in turn serve numerous consumers. The announcement is part of ATFX’s strategy to make it easy for clients to trade the financial markets through its platform.

The anticipated Australian Open occupies the stage each January where millions of viewers tune in to watch tennis’ matches between celebrated players. The 2021 season sees the event welcoming a new sponsor to the arena – and tennis fans are already wondering who it is as the announcement makes international headlines. Global CFD Trading Platform TMGM, headquartered in Sydney, will become the Official Online Trading Platform for the tournament with a multi-year contract.

Social copy-trading solutions provider for brokers Pelican Trading announced its partnership with CFD broker AvaTrade to provide a white label solution AvaSocial. Pelican’s broker-neutral copy trading solution has been integrated with AvaTrade’s execution platforms, facilitating trade execution and communication in a central network for their traders. Pelican’s mobile application is regulated by the FCA and will enable AvaTrade’s clients to auto-copy signals, execute trades, chat and analyse performance.

FX technology provider Integral announced that former Citi executive Kevin Wilson has joined the firm as Managing Director – Business Development. Wilson brings over 20 years of expertise to his new business development role and vast experience helping hedge funds and buy-side firms grow their FX business. Having spent much of his career at Citi, he has experience in the foreign exchange market, most notably within senior relationship management roles serving the hedge fund community.

London-based broker TP ICAP announced that it has agreed to acquire trading venue Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. The terms of the deal were announced through the London Stock Exchange for a total consideration of between US$575 million and US$700 million. TP ICAP will launch a rights issue to raise $425 million to fund the acquisition. The broker will draw down on existing debt facilities for $100 and $50 million will be paid three years from the completion.

Peter Tatarnikov sat down with LeapRate to talk about the Financial Commission. He has 20 years of experience in the forex industry. His career began as a trading desk assistant in 1999 and in 2003 he became Chief Dealer in one of the largest retail Forex brokers. With In-depth knowledge of FX operations and high managerial skills, Peter reached a COO position at New York based Forex Club LLC in 2006 and in 2010 he became CEO.