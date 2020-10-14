Gate.io launches Wallet S1 with fingerprint recognition technology

Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io, announced the launch of its hardware wallet, Wallet S1, to help users with their assets and private keys’ safety, security and storage.

Gate.io launched professional hardware wallet, called Wallet S1, to offer users who don’t have the expertise to store their private keys safely. The new wallet is a private key safekeeping solution for funds. Wallet S1 is an easy to use built-in display with fingerprint recognition that supports secure storage for over 10,000 mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH and EOS, among other cryptocurrencies.

With DeFi strengthening its position, asset security is important part of the decentralized finance world. Users storing their assets and holding their private keys are not limited to restrictions imposed by a centralized platform, losing professional custody and security services. Wallet S1 provides a robust security mechanism allowing users to own their private keys without worrying about fund safety.