Gate.io launches Wallet S1 with fingerprint recognition technology

Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io, announced the launch of its hardware wallet, Wallet S1, to help users with their assets and private keys’ safety, security and storage.
Gate.io launched professional hardware wallet, called Wallet S1, to offer users who don’t have the expertise to store their private keys safely. The new wallet is a private key safekeeping solution for funds. Wallet S1 is an easy to use built-in display with fingerprint recognition that supports secure storage for over 10,000 mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH and EOS, among other cryptocurrencies.
With DeFi strengthening its position, asset security is important part of the decentralized finance world. Users storing their assets and holding their private keys are not limited to restrictions imposed by a centralized platform, losing professional custody and security services. Wallet S1 provides a robust security mechanism allowing users to own their private keys without worrying about fund safety.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Wallet S1 comes in a small portable size and it is easy to sue. Users can synchronize their laptop or mobile device with its fingerprint functionality, with the hardware wallet to authorize transactions just with their fingerprint.
Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io commented:
Wallet S1 highly secure. The private key is locked in the hardware itself, safely away from the internet, and it makes it more convenient in signature signing when the user makes a daily use transfer. It is the first hardware wallet with a world-leading fingerprint recognition algorithm which can auto initialize when detecting brute-force attack.
Gate.io considers the Wallet S1 to be a foundational part of their public blockchain, GateChain. The exchange is also exploring the more widespread use in the DeFi field with its GateChain DeFi network. For enterprise-grade use cases, Wallet S1 can be combined with GateChain’s Vault address to achieve better safety for large scale asset storage as a business or financial institution. Wallet S1 hardware can also be used with wallet.io pro