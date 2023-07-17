Broadridge appoints Mike Sleightholme as President of Broadridge International

I’m excited to lead Broadridge’s global business and to grow our client relationships and footprint globally. Buy- and sell-side firms across Europe and Asia face their own unique set of technology and regulatory challenges, and I am eager to work with our talented team to provide clients with innovative technology solutions paired with local market expertise to transform their businesses and drive growth.

In his new role, Sleightholme will be responsible for delivering Broadridge’s customer support along with its technology and data solutions portfolio throughout the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the appointment of Mike Sleightholme as President of Broadridge International.

Chris Perry, President of Broadridge, said:

At Broadridge, and throughout his career, Mike has an impressive track record of building high performing global teams to deliver business transformation and growth. We look forward to him bringing this deep capital markets expertise and leadership, along with his passion and skills for helping clients, into his new role leading Broadridge International to its next stage of growth.

As President of Broadridge International, Sleightholme will use his extensive experience in securities services and financial technology, as well as his history of delivering large scale business transformation to continue scaling the company’s business

Having started at Broadridge as President of its Asset Management Solutions business in 2022, Sleightholme was responsible for driving growth, the strategic execution of client and market-focused solutions, and world-class service delivery.

Sleightholme has previously worked at SS&C Technologies where he spent five years. While there, he served as CEO and General Manager of its DST Systems business. He also spent more than two decades at Citigroup in London, Hong Kong and New York, where he held a variety of senior leadership positions.