Eurex traded contracts up 73%MoM for September with 162.7 million

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for September 2020. The company saw growth on month-over-month basis across almost all areas.

Eurex reported an almost double increase of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 93.1% MoM growth of 87.7 million for September 2020, compared to 45.4 million in August. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 20.9 million. Overall, September volumes at Eurex stood at 162.7 million, up by 73% MoM compared to 94 million for the previous month.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered a small decrease of 1.14% MoM with EUR 17,771 billion in September 2020, compared to EUR 19,226 billion in August. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume jumped 4544% MoM to EUR 418 billion in September 2020 from EUR 9 billion during the previous month.