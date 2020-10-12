Argentex LLP expects an almost 15% drop in revenue for first half of the year

UK-based provider of foreign exchange services Argentex Group PLC issues a trading update for the first half of the financial year ending 30 September 2020.

The Group’s FCA regulated subsidiary, Argentex LLP, expects to report revenues for the six-month period of £11.8 million. There is a 14.7% fall in the revenue compared to the same period in 2019, largely driven by a reduction in client activity, as the continued macro-economic uncertainty and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led to some clients deferring their trading activity.

This delay in trading activity is expected to bring strong trading volumes in the second half of the financial year. The underlying business performed well during the period as the Group added a large number of new customers and continued to focus on increasing the quality and diversification of its client book, while also turning down trades that exceeded the its risk appetite in order to maintain the integrity of its exposure profile.

Argentex has registered an uptick in the rate of new client acquisition of 87% compared to the same period last year and further progressed its long-term growth strategy when it opened its new London headquarters in September. The group delivering on its commitments of investing in new talent across the business, including a 62% increase in sales staff.