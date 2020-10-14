LCH SA to support EU’s SURE program by clearing bonds

Global clearing house LCH announced that it will be supporting the clearing of bonds issued as part of the European Union’s temporary support to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency (SURE) programme.

Bonds issued as part of the programme will be eligible for clearing at LCH SA’s RepoClear service. Participants in the market will be able to take advantage from enhanced counterparty risk management as well as operational and capital efficiencies. LCH SA provides clearing of Euro-denominated bonds and repos across 13 government bond markets.