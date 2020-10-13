LeapRate Exclusive: TMGM to sponsor the Australian Open at the Speed Serve

LeapRate exclusive… The anticipated Australian Open occupies the stage each January where millions of viewers tune in to watch tennis’ matches between celebrated players.

Kia Motors and Emirates are some of the sponsors the audience will see at the event once again.

However, the 2021 season sees the event welcoming a new sponsor to the arena – and tennis fans are already wondering who it is as the announcement makes international headlines.

Global CFD Trading Platform TMGM, headquartered in Sydney, will become the Official Online Trading Platform for the tournament with a multi-year contract.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said: