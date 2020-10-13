LeapRate Exclusive: TMGM to sponsor the Australian Open at the Speed Serve

LeapRate exclusive… The anticipated Australian Open occupies the stage each January where millions of viewers tune in to watch tennis’ matches between celebrated players.
Kia Motors and Emirates are some of the sponsors the audience will see at the event once again.
However, the 2021 season sees the event welcoming a new sponsor to the arena – and tennis fans are already wondering who it is as the announcement makes international headlines.
Global CFD Trading Platform TMGM, headquartered in Sydney, will become the Official Online Trading Platform for the tournament with a multi-year contract.
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said:
We are delighted to welcome TMGM to the Australian Open family, as part of our fan favourite Speed Serve, and to our international audience.
The platform will get visibility with strategic on-court positioning for maximum impact.
The Speed Serve, which measures the speed of each players’ serve in kilometres per hour will show the TMGM name.
As an Official Partner of the tournament, TMGM’s VIP Clients will also enjoy hospitality at the event.
The sponsorship is not just about brand exposure. The platform and the sport share much commonality.
TMGM CMO Angelo D’Alessio explains:
Speed, much like with tennis, is in the DNA of the TMGM brand and gives our investors a timely advantage on every trade.
Considering speed of execution is one of our main strengths, aligning TMGM with the AO Speed Serve seemed like the perfect place for us to be, and to bring our brand to life at this major event.
The company additionally referenced the sporting event as resonating with the company’s history. Based in Sydney, TMGM has an affinity for the Australian event as a source of national pride.
The CFD trading provider recently announced a major rebrand from TradeMax to TMGM as part of its global expansion strategy.
