Broadridge introduces integrated solution with faster time to markets and reduced cots

Global fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced launching a new trading solution to enhance clients’ straight-through processing, reduce risk, and improve trading decisions. The offering is designed to improve scalability, reduce interface fragmentation, lower technology costs, and decrease market time for Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions clients.

The newly introduced solution integrates standard foundational features across trade processing front, middle, and back-office capabilities. It leverages an enterprise integration layer and a shared data model that can be implemented throughout Broadridge’s product portfolio and third-party applications.

According to Justin Llewellyn-Jones, Broadridge’s Head of Capital Market Product Strategy, the new solution is a significant evolution in trading technology infrastructure, highlighting its importance to clients.