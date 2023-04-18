Broadridge introduces integrated solution with faster time to markets and reduced cots

Global fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced launching a new trading solution to enhance clients’ straight-through processing, reduce risk, and improve trading decisions. The offering is designed to improve scalability, reduce interface fragmentation, lower technology costs, and decrease market time for Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions clients.
The newly introduced solution integrates standard foundational features across trade processing front, middle, and back-office capabilities. It leverages an enterprise integration layer and a shared data model that can be implemented throughout Broadridge’s product portfolio and third-party applications.
According to Justin Llewellyn-Jones, Broadridge’s Head of Capital Market Product Strategy, the new solution is a significant evolution in trading technology infrastructure, highlighting its importance to clients.
Currently, firms have several front, middle, and back-office systems that are typically integrated using numerous point-to-point connections each with their own data model, creating fragmentation and complexity. By using our unique ability to look across front, middle, and back as a whole, we are helping our clients solve pain points through trade lifecycle simplification. By utilizing our pre-integrated offering to simplify across the trade lifecycle, firms can simultaneously reduce risk, increase efficiency, enhance business growth and reduce costs by an estimated 20–30% in key areas.
In the face of economic, regulatory, and geopolitical challenges, Capital Markets firms need to prioritize innovation and simplification across the entire trade lifecycle. Broadridge’s all-encompassing solution promotes business flexibility, reduces risk, and cuts down costs by providing a multi-asset middle office, integrated reporting, standardized data sources, front-office business insights leveraging post-trade data, and a shared data model on a global scale.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.