Pelican and AvaTrade team up to launch white label copy trading solution AvaSocial

Social copy-trading solutions provider for brokers Pelican Trading announced its partnership with CFD broker AvaTrade to provide a white label solution AvaSocial.
Pelican’s broker-neutral copy trading solution has been integrated with AvaTrade’s execution platforms, facilitating trade execution and communication in a central network for their traders. Pelican’s mobile application is regulated by the FCA and will enable AvaTrade’s clients to auto-copy signals, execute trades, chat and analyse performance.
AvaTrade’s new social trading platform, AvaSocial, is a white label partnership which includes the integration of Pelican’s copy-trading technology into its existing trading platform suite. The partnership will now enable AvaTrade’s clients to utilise these features, providing new and existing clients with a comprehensive copy trading solution.
Pelican Trading Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Read, said:
Pelican Trading continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, and we are extremely pleased to have partnered with AvaTrade to provide and integrate our proprietary social trading technology solution. The partnership will allow the leading FX broker’s wider client base to benefit from our unique white label copy trading solution via the AvaSocial mobile platform.
Daire Ferguson, AvaTrade CEO, commented:
We are excited to launch a new platform – AvaSocial – which further demonstrates our dedication to supporting our customers. AvaSocial users will be able to learn from and copy the experts, message other investors and confidently execute trades all on one platform.
Ferguson added:
At AvaTrade we are committed to fostering long-lasting relationships with our customers, supporting them and helping them make profits with their trades, on the understanding that a successful trader is likely a repeat customer.