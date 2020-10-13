Pelican and AvaTrade team up to launch white label copy trading solution AvaSocial

Social copy-trading solutions provider for brokers Pelican Trading announced its partnership with CFD broker AvaTrade to provide a white label solution AvaSocial.

Pelican’s broker-neutral copy trading solution has been integrated with AvaTrade’s execution platforms, facilitating trade execution and communication in a central network for their traders. Pelican’s mobile application is regulated by the FCA and will enable AvaTrade’s clients to auto-copy signals, execute trades, chat and analyse performance.

AvaTrade’s new social trading platform, AvaSocial, is a white label partnership which includes the integration of Pelican’s copy-trading technology into its existing trading platform suite. The partnership will now enable AvaTrade’s clients to utilise these features, providing new and existing clients with a comprehensive copy trading solution.