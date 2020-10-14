Broadridge to streamline Britannia Global Markets’ international post-trade security operations

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. announced that brokerage house Britannia Global Markets, subsidiary of Britannia Financial Group, has selected Broadridge to streamline its post-trade processing for its international securities business including cash equities, fixed income and repurchase agreements.

Broadridge’s solution will bring to Britannia Global Markets a strategic, multi-market platform, able to support future growth and respond to regulatory requirements. The solution will be deployed as an advanced, SaaS-based solution that enables the firm to take advantage from a mutualized service that mitigates risk and underpins a client service.