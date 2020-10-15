EFG Bank partners with Singapore fintech Hashtacs to develop blockchain platform

Hashtacs and Swiss private bank EFG are developing a blockchain platform in a project funded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Financial Sector Technology & Innovation (FSTI) proof-of-concept grant.

The platform is called “Project Nathan” and uses distributed ledger technology (DLT) to automate and manage the entire lifecycle of a structured product.

The platform is in the first phase of development which includes remodeling the workflows involved in a structured product transaction and liking various EFG departments involved, as well as using smart contracts to automate trade inception and trade servicing.