Integral appoints former Citi exec Kevin Wilson as managing director – business development

FX technology provider Integral announced that former Citi executive Kevin Wilson has joined the firm as Managing Director – Business Development.

Wilson brings over 20 years of expertise to his new business development role and vast experience helping hedge funds and buy-side firms grow their FX business. Having spent much of his career at Citi, he has experience in the foreign exchange market, most notably within senior relationship management roles serving the hedge fund community. At his new position at Integral, Wilson will be responsible for managing new business initiatives and senior client relationships.

His most recent roles at Citi included positions within the Futures, Clearing and FXPB division and as a founding member of the group’s Margin FX Trading business, which he successfully orchestrated the sale of in 2015. Prior his employment at Citi, he held roles within the group’s eCommerce and FX corporate sales divisions.