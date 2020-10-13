Integral appoints former Citi exec Kevin Wilson as managing director – business development

FX technology provider Integral announced that former Citi executive Kevin Wilson has joined the firm as Managing Director – Business Development.
Wilson brings over 20 years of expertise to his new business development role and vast experience helping hedge funds and buy-side firms grow their FX business. Having spent much of his career at Citi, he has experience in the foreign exchange market, most notably within senior relationship management roles serving the hedge fund community. At his new position at Integral, Wilson will be responsible for managing new business initiatives and senior client relationships.
His most recent roles at Citi included positions within the Futures, Clearing and FXPB division and as a founding member of the group’s Margin FX Trading business, which he successfully orchestrated the sale of in 2015. Prior his employment at Citi, he held roles within the group’s eCommerce and FX corporate sales divisions.
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral commented:
We are extremely pleased to welcome Kevin Wilson as a new member of the Integral team. Kevin has a strong track record in strategic business development and excellent industry experience supporting hedge fund and buy-side clients grow their FX business. We have seen a significant uptick of interest from this segment of the market and Kevin’s appointment demonstrates our strong commitment to invest in our resources and deliver exceptional service to the hedge fund community.
Kevin Wilson, Managing Director at Integral said:
I am delighted to be joining Integral during an exciting period as they expand their technology and trading offerings for the hedge fund community. The timing is ideal as the hedge fund industry is rapidly evolving and is seeking innovative solutions from the fintech sector. Integral has built its reputation on the delivery of award-winning FX trading, connectivity, and workflow management tools and I believe we have tremendous opportunity to expand on our existing services from which more hedge funds around the globe could benefit.