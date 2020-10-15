RELX appoints June Felix as a Non-Executive Director

Global provider of information-based analytics RELX PLC announced the appointment of June Felix as a Non-Executive Director.

Felix currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at IG Group Holdings PLC. Before becoming CEO, she was a non-executive director from 2015 to 2018.

Prior to her appointment at IG, Felix occupied various leadership roles such as President, Europe at Verifone UK, Managing Director, Global Healthcare at Citibank, Global General Manager, Banking & Financial Markets at IBM and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CertCo.