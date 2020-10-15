Advanced Markets to host the FX Hedge Fund Expo

Advanced Markets Group, the institutional multi-asset liquidity and true prime-of-prime service provider, has organized the FX Hedge Fund Expo. The online FX hedge fund event allows participants a full, virtual connection to financial industry leaders and experts on October 28th and 29th, 2020. The event includes global investors, asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals talking.
The impact of the global Covid 19 pandemic has made it difficult for investors to diversify their portfolios. The period of global uncertainty has impacted and altered the course of major world economies, exacerbating declines in growth in already problematic emerging market economies.
In these challenging times, investors, asset managers, hedge funds, family offices and high net worth individuals are turning to the forex markets. FX is the largest asset class by turnover ($6.6 trillion a day according to a recent BIS study) and offers a lot of investment opportunities.
Advanced Markets' EXPO brings the investor and asset management communities together. The event will be held online on October 28th and 29th, to discuss the logistics of fund set up, technology solutions for hedge funds and the optimization of currency strategies.
An “FX Fund Investor Pitch Challenge” will be a part of the even and will be held in two sessions: The challenge will include around a dozen fund strategies that will be pitched to a panel of professional judges from the industry such as portfolio managers at enowned hedge funds and the managers of family offices. Aspiring FX hedge fund managers will have the opportunity to join the challenge for free to practice, and deliver, their fund’s strategy pitch and receive valuable feedback from the experts.
Natallia Hunik, CRO at Advanced Markets Group, commented:
We are very excited about this shift to the virtual world of networking. The FX Hedge Fund Expo 2020 will serve as a unique forum for everyone involved in currency hedge funds to connect, expand their knowledge, grow their business network and unleash the power of professional networking online.