Advanced Markets to host the FX Hedge Fund Expo

Advanced Markets Group, the institutional multi-asset liquidity and true prime-of-prime service provider, has organized the FX Hedge Fund Expo. The online FX hedge fund event allows participants a full, virtual connection to financial industry leaders and experts on October 28th and 29th, 2020. The event includes global investors, asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals talking.

The impact of the global Covid 19 pandemic has made it difficult for investors to diversify their portfolios. The period of global uncertainty has impacted and altered the course of major world economies, exacerbating declines in growth in already problematic emerging market economies.

In these challenging times, investors, asset managers, hedge funds, family offices and high net worth individuals are turning to the forex markets. FX is the largest asset class by turnover ($6.6 trillion a day according to a recent BIS study) and offers a lot of investment opportunities.