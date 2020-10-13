Industry veteran Stephane Treny joins Equiti Capital FX desk

FCA-regulated prime of prime broker, Equiti Capital, part of the Equiti Group appointed Stephane Treny to the company’s agency FX Desk as a Senior FX Sales Trader to focus on increasing Equiti’s coverage of buy side players in Europe.
Treny began his career as a spot and options trader and them moved into sales roles in the FX industry. He has more than 25 years in senior sales roles at Deutsche Bank, UBS, Credit-Suisse and most recently Unicredit as Head of FX Sales for France, Switzerland and Benelux.
Benedict Sears, Head of Equiti’s FX Desk, said:
We are delighted to welcome Stephane to the Desk. His arrival marks the start of the Desk’s expansion into the provision of voice execution, macroeconomic analysis, market colour, and trade idea generation. His focus will be to increase Equiti’s coverage of Hedge Funds and Real Money.
Stephane Treny, commented:
Now, more than ever, the need for voice execution is apparent, especially when dealing with big sizes or sensitive currency pairs. Outsourcing voice execution brings greater flexibility by personalizing the way deals are executed. It also facilitates interactions and discussions about market trends, market views and trade ideas, such as:
We are currently facing Brexit uncertainty and see a big opportunity, like the look of shorting GBPUSD over the next 3 months, targeting 1.2252 spot. The GBP Citi FX PAIN index shows a long GBP positioning, whereas the GBP implied volatility distribution is paying extra volatility to hedge downside risk – 3 months tenor having the sharpest skew. This could translate to a sizable GBP correction.
Benedict Sears added:
We also welcome Edouard Gabrillagues to the FX Desk in a junior role and will soon announce another senior voice sales hire that will further bolster Equiti Capital’s London-based agency FX Desk.