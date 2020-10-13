Industry veteran Stephane Treny joins Equiti Capital FX desk

FCA-regulated prime of prime broker, Equiti Capital, part of the Equiti Group appointed Stephane Treny to the company’s agency FX Desk as a Senior FX Sales Trader to focus on increasing Equiti’s coverage of buy side players in Europe.

Treny began his career as a spot and options trader and them moved into sales roles in the FX industry. He has more than 25 years in senior sales roles at Deutsche Bank, UBS, Credit-Suisse and most recently Unicredit as Head of FX Sales for France, Switzerland and Benelux.

Benedict Sears, Head of Equiti’s FX Desk, said: