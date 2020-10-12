TP ICAP agrees to buy Liquidnet in $575m deal

London-based broker TP ICAP announced that it has agreed to acquire trading venue Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.

The terms of the deal were announced through the London Stock Exchange for a total consideration of between US$575 million and US$700 million.

TP ICAP will launch a rights issue to raise $425 million to fund the acquisition. The broker will draw down on existing debt facilities for $100 and $50 million will be paid three years from the completion.

Depending on other payouts and performance targets, the price could reach $700 million.

Liquidnet’s acquisition will create a UK-headquartered, global financial markets infrastructure provider. It accelerates TP ICAP’s strategy and its three main pillars – electronification, aggregation and diversification and creates an opportunity for the broker to diversify its business mix.