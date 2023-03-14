CQG and Broadridge partner for OMS and EMS technologies integration

CQG, provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, has entered a strategic partnership with global fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
Under the terms of the agreement, CQG’s Execution Management System (EMS) and Broadridge’s Order Management System (OMS) will be integrated. The combination of CQG’s front-end trading technology with Broadridge’s Order Management System and the NYFIX network will help institutional customers who wish to take advantage of a full front-, middle- and back-office technology suite.
The official announcement, released today, detailed that CQG has completed a FIX connection with Broadridge, which facilitates the direct transfer of order flow from CQG to Broadridge’s infrastructure for routing to its network of exchanges and liquidity providers. The ongoing development aims to achieve a seamless workflow between the two systems, enabling customers to view and manage orders in either system simultaneously.
We believe this strategic partnership will bring ease along with significant savings opportunities to our mutual customers. Rather than making a choice between an OMS and an EMS, customers will be able to deploy an enterprise solution that offers both to their internal desks and clients alike.
