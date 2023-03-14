CQG and Broadridge partner for OMS and EMS technologies integration

CQG, provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, has entered a strategic partnership with global fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, CQG’s Execution Management System (EMS) and Broadridge’s Order Management System (OMS) will be integrated. The combination of CQG’s front-end trading technology with Broadridge’s Order Management System and the NYFIX network will help institutional customers who wish to take advantage of a full front-, middle- and back-office technology suite.