Forex Weekly Look Back: Invast Global launches two new index CFDs, BT Group signs a deal with TP ICAP

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 28th September and 2nd October on LeapRate.

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for September 2020 with small but steady growth compared to August and July. The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $41 billion in August 2020.

Prime Brokerage services provider Invast Global announced the launch of two new index CFDs – USD Index – USC/USD and Canadian Index – MXC/CAD. The new CFD products are available through the API Invast Global’s trading servers in NY4, LD4 and TY3 as part of our comprehensive Index & Commodity CFD offering. With these new additions, the total suite of index and commodity CFDs are now 26.

UK-based telecommunications and network provider BT Group announced signing a seven-year contract with market infrastructure provider TP ICAP. The deal will provide its 700-strong broker team in London with a secure, software-based platform and applications featuring remote working capabilities. The service will further enhance TP ICAP’s execution services across voice trading venues.

UK online trading leader IG Group announced the appointment of Wu Gang as a non-executive director of the company. Gang brings to the position significant experience with within the financial services sector primarily across Asia. He is currently a non-executive director of Ashurst LLP and a senior advisor at Rothschild & Co Hong Kong Limited. Gang served as a non-executive director and member of the Remuneration Committee of Laird Plc between January 2017 and June 2018.

Independent financial services technology company, itexsys has just announced that it has teamed up with Your Bourse to provide a fully branded MT4 White Label solution to the firm’s broker clients. To date, itexsys has exclusively offered MetaTrader White Labels with Gold-i’s technology. The partnership with Your Bourse extends itexsys’ offering, providing more choice to start-up and early stage brokers who are unable to commit to the upfront cost of a MetaTrader license.

TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) announced last week it has entered into an agreement to acquire AST Investor Services Inc. (Canada), and its subsidiary AST Trust Company (Canada). AST Trust Company is a provider of transfer agency, corporate trust and related services to Canadian public and private companies from a subsidiary of Armor Holdco, Inc. (Armor), a portfolio company of Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has announced that it has partnered with technology provider HokoCloud to provide a social (copy) trading platform to enable traders to participate in social trading. Social trading allows registered traders to access and observe thousands of global trading strategies within the online trading community and copy top-performing traders.

Financial service provider Swissquote announced its integration into oneZero’s EcoSystem. During the unprecedented market volatility this year in the competitive Institutional FX landscape, Geneva-based a multi asset bank Swissquote, completed the integration of their FX and CFD liquidity into oneZero’s EcoSystem. oneZero’s EcoSystem covers more than 200 retail brokers, wholesale brokers, banks and liquidity providers that come together for liquidity distribution and access to flow, with direct market access to exchanges and clearing providers.