Deutsche Börse’s turnover for September up by almost 28% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for September 2020. The volumes for last month are up compared to August and July and on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 27.5% MoM rise in turnover with €149 billion in September (€116.9 billion for August 2020). The numbers are also up by 22.9% in comparison to September 2019 when it was €121.2 billion.

€124.9 billion of the total turnover in September was attributable to Xetra with a 30.4% increase MoM, compared to the €95.8 billion in August. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.7 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4 billion, registering 8.1% MoM rise compared to August when it was €3.7 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €20.1 billion, up by 16.2% MoM (€17.3 billion for August).