Deutsche Börse’s turnover for September up by almost 28% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for September 2020. The volumes for last month are up compared to August and July and on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 27.5% MoMrise in turnover with €149 billion in September (€116.9 billion for August 2020). The numbers are also up by 22.9% in comparison to September 2019 when it was €121.2 billion.
€124.9 billion of the total turnover in September was attributable to Xetra with a 30.4% increase MoM, compared to the €95.8 billion in August. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.7 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4 billion, registering 8.1% MoM rise compared to August when it was €3.7 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €20.1 billion, up by 16.2% MoM (€17.3 billion for August).
Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €129.8 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €17 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in September with €6.3 billion. Siemens Healthineers AG led the MDAX equities with €1.6 billion in September and Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €293.6 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €1.1 billion.