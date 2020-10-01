TFX Click kabu 365 up almost 22% MoM

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for September 2020.

TFX’s metrics had been going up and down the last few months, influenced by the unprecedented volatility in the markets. The Exchange reported trading volumes going down in July and August but showed an uptick in September.

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,085,318 (+21.9% MoM / +24.3% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 94,790.

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Sep 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 2,085,318 94,790 21.9% 24.3% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 402,845 18,311 50.5% 167.0% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 339,003 15,409 -21.1% -4.8% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 268,408 12,200 22.5% -2.7% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 267,982 12,181 86.7% 17.6% British Pound-Japanese Yen 228,908 10,405 42.6% 11.6% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 193,963 8,817 23.5% 38.2% Euro-Japanese Yen 108,512 4,932 0.2% 5.0% Euro-U.S. Dollar 65,196 2,963 22.6% 93.6% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 58,599 2,664 85.1% 23.2% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 56,881 2,586 1.8% 13.2% Other Currency pairs 95,021 4,322 11.9% 9.1%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Sep 2020 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,655,060,239,160 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 192,157,065,000 1,854 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 357,478,663,500 417 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 36,798,736,800 552 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 168,426,687,000 2,432 British Pound-Japanese Yen 311,932,931,600 185

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,174,906 (+63.7% MoM / +81.8% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 53,405.

Items Sep 2020 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 1,174,906 53,405 63.7% 81.8% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 640,438 29,111 33.2% 35.2% DJIA Daily Futures contract 515,982 23,454 130.0% 228.2% DAXR Daily Futures contract 9,441 429 53.2% 38.1% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 9,045 411 39.7% 5.6%