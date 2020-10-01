TFX Click kabu 365 up almost 22% MoM

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for September 2020.
TFX’s metrics had been going up and down the last few months, influenced by the unprecedented volatility in the markets. The Exchange reported trading volumes going down in July and August but showed an uptick in September.
FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,085,318 (+21.9% MoM / +24.3% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 94,790.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Sep 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,085,318
|94,790
|21.9%
|24.3%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|402,845
|18,311
|50.5%
|167.0%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|339,003
|15,409
|-21.1%
|-4.8%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|268,408
|12,200
|22.5%
|-2.7%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|267,982
|12,181
|86.7%
|17.6%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|228,908
|10,405
|42.6%
|11.6%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|193,963
|8,817
|23.5%
|38.2%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|108,512
|4,932
|0.2%
|5.0%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|65,196
|2,963
|22.6%
|93.6%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|58,599
|2,664
|85.1%
|23.2%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|56,881
|2,586
|1.8%
|13.2%
|Other Currency pairs
|95,021
|4,322
|11.9%
|9.1%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Sep 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,655,060,239,160
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|192,157,065,000
|1,854
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|357,478,663,500
|417
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|36,798,736,800
|552
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|168,426,687,000
|2,432
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|311,932,931,600
|185
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,174,906 (+63.7% MoM / +81.8% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 53,405.
|Items
|Sep 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|1,174,906
|53,405
|63.7%
|81.8%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|640,438
|29,111
|33.2%
|35.2%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|515,982
|23,454
|130.0%
|228.2%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|9,441
|429
|53.2%
|38.1%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|9,045
|411
|39.7%
|5.6%
|Items
|Sep 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|2,940,320,157,400
|18,632
|-1,369
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,488,890,262,400
|14,282
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|1,434,068,772,600
|3,276
|-943
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|12,036,330,900
|–
|–
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|5,324,791,500
|1,074
|-426