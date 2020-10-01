Menu

BT Group signs a deal with interdealer broker TP ICAP

Institutional October 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


UK-based telecommunications and network provider BT Group announced signing a seven-year contract with market infrastructure provider TP ICAP. The deal will provide its 700-strong broker team in London with a secure, software-based platform and applications featuring remote working capabilities. The service will further enhance TP ICAP’s execution services across voice trading venues.

BT Trading is a unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform specifically engineered for the real-time trading, regulatory and security needs of the global capital markets. Brokers working remotely can access it. It is also integrated with unified communications platforms from Microsoft and Cisco. The platform includes a suite of applications and devices supported by systems either hosted by customers in their own data centres, by BT or in the public cloud.

TP ICAP can also take advantage from decreasing broking operations expenditure by reducing the real estate needed for technology infrastructure and disaster recovery sites.

BT is also deploying its BT Trading soft turret app which replicates on a mobile device or PC the hardware turrets, or dealer boards, used by brokers on trading floors.  This will boost business resilience by ensuring brokers can communicate with customers and have access to markets as if they were in the office.

Customers can also benefit from the BT Trading automation which will help them meet their compliance obligations for service availability and call recording as it assures the operational functionality of voice recording and verifies enforcement of recording policies. As a safeguard, if there ia problem with the recording service occurs, affected users are automatically logged off so unrecorded trades cannot take place.

Martin Ryan, Group Chief Operating Officer of TP ICAP, said:

Martin Ryan, TP ICAP
Martin Ryan

Our global broking business enables our clients to execute trades across multiple asset classes and markets.  Excellent client service is a prerequisite, and this system enables us to meet those demands. BT’s deep knowledge of voice and collaboration technology complements our wider ambitions to improve the efficiency of our client-facing services.

Bernadette Wightman, managing director, banking and financial services, BT, said:

We look forward to working with TP ICAP to give its brokers the best technology experiences when communicating with colleagues and customers. TP ICAP prides itself in excellence in everything it does, so we’re delighted it has chosen our BT Trading platform as it transforms its trading floor operations to enhance agility, customer service and compliance.

