BT Group signs a deal with interdealer broker TP ICAP

UK-based telecommunications and network provider BT Group announced signing a seven-year contract with market infrastructure provider TP ICAP. The deal will provide its 700-strong broker team in London with a secure, software-based platform and applications featuring remote working capabilities. The service will further enhance TP ICAP’s execution services across voice trading venues.

BT Trading is a unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform specifically engineered for the real-time trading, regulatory and security needs of the global capital markets. Brokers working remotely can access it. It is also integrated with unified communications platforms from Microsoft and Cisco. The platform includes a suite of applications and devices supported by systems either hosted by customers in their own data centres, by BT or in the public cloud.

TP ICAP can also take advantage from decreasing broking operations expenditure by reducing the real estate needed for technology infrastructure and disaster recovery sites.

BT is also deploying its BT Trading soft turret app which replicates on a mobile device or PC the hardware turrets, or dealer boards, used by brokers on trading floors. This will boost business resilience by ensuring brokers can communicate with customers and have access to markets as if they were in the office.