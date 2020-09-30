Calvin Tai named interim chief executive of HKEX as Charles Li steps down

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that its Chief Executive Charles Li has informed the board of directors of his wish to retire early. The exchange had shared earlier in May Charles Li’s intention to not to seek reappointment at the end of his current contract in October 2021.

Li will remain Chief Executive of HKEX and an ex-officio member of the board until 31 December 2020. From 1 January, Li will take up the role of senior adviser to the board for the next 6 months, providing guidance and ensuring a smooth transition.

Li is veteran of 11 years at the exchange. During his lead as Chief Executive, HKEX transformed from a regional stock exchange into a premier market infrastructure group.

Charles Li, HKEX Chief Executive, commented:

Being Chief Executive of HKEX has been the highlight of my career to date. I have been privileged to work with some exceptional colleagues in creating a business that is now at the forefront of global financial markets, connecting one of the largest and most exciting economies in the world, and underpinning the future of Hong Kong’s vibrant and international financial community. There is never a perfect time to stand down from a great company such as HKEX, but given the strength of our business as well as our markets, it is now the right time for me to begin to pass the mantle to the next generation of HKEX leaders. I am delighted that one of my most experienced and trusted colleagues, Calvin Tai, will be leading the company on an interim basis, whilst the search for a new Chief Executive concludes and I will continue to give him and HKEX my utmost support well into 2021. Thank you to all those who have supported me throughout my tenure. It has been an absolute honour.

Following Li’s retirement, from 1 January 2021, Calvin Tai will become interim chief executive ex-officio member of the Boar. The appointment has been approved by the Securities and Futures Commission.