Swissquote integrates into oneZero ecosystem to enhance liquidity offering

oneZero’s EcoSystem covers more than 200 retail brokers, wholesale brokers, banks and liquidity providers that come together for liquidity distribution and access to flow, with direct market access to exchanges and clearing providers.

During the unprecedented market volatility this year in the competitive Institutional FX landscape, Geneva-based a multi asset bank Swissquote, completed the integration of their FX and CFD liquidity into oneZero’s EcoSystem.

Felix Cloke, Institutional Sales at Swissquote commented:

In such a competitive market space it is vital to remain on the cutting edge. Swissquote remains devoted to evolving their institutional offering and the latest iteration of this comes from marrying its liquidity offering with oneZero’s robust infrastructure allowing both entities to focus and deliver their respective strengths.

Andrew Ralich, oneZero Co-Founder and CEO, added:

We are delighted that Swissquote has not only joined our EcoSystem, but going forward they will be using our oneZero aggregation technology in a mission critical role serving their clients, whether they are within our EcoSystem or elsewhere. For oneZero clients, this means that they will be able to access Swissquote’s unique liquidity pool, tiered pricing and customized streams.

In August, Swissquote reported doubled net profit to CHF 50.4 million for the first half of the financial year 2020.

