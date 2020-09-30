itexsys teams up with Your Bourse to provide MT4 White Label solution

To date, itexsys has exclusively offered MetaTrader White Labels with Gold-i’s technology . The partnership with Your Bourse extends itexsys’ offering, providing more choice to start-up and early stage brokers who are unable to commit to the upfront cost of a MetaTrader license.

Independent financial services technology company, itexsys has just announced that it has teamed up with Your Bourse to provide a fully branded MT4 White Label solution to the firm’s broker clients.

Brokers signing up to itexsys’ MT4 White Label through Your Bourse will have access to the full Your Bourse technology package, which includes a bridge, matching engine and liquidity aggregator, real-time and historic reporting tools and data warehousing functionality. As Your Bourse’s package evolves, all clients will be given access to the new tools within the same fixed price.

Simon Blackledge, Founder and Director, itexsys comments:

As demand for our White Labels continues to rise, a key part of our expansion strategy was to find another high calibre technology provider so that we can provide a wider range of options to clients. Your Bourse is an ideal partner for us, a rapidly growing business with an evolving portfolio of products and a global reputation for excellence.

Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO, Your Bourse adds:

We selected itexsys as our MetaTrader White Label partner as they are truly independent and are not aligned to any particular Liquidity Provider or brokerage. They have a great reputation across the industry and we believe this partnership will create significant growth opportunities for both our organisations.

itexsys is a company helping FX and CFD brokers of all sizes to create and implement their own bespoke MT4 and MT5 offering, with low latency execution and within a robust environment. itexys’ White Label solutions, hosted in LD4 and backed by 24×7 service, give brokers the flexibility to select Liquidity Providers of their choice across multiple asset classes including FX, CFDs and cryptocurrencies.

Your Bourse provides a Platform-as-a-Service solution for FX, CFD and crypto liquidity management, data analytics, reporting and risk management solutions to the retail brokerage and institutional marketplace. The company offers access to liquidity from 30+ leading liquidity providers, hosting services in Equinix data centres and fast execution through MT4/MT5 bridges.

