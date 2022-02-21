TMX Group invests in ETFLogic

TMX Group Limited has closed an equity investment, acquiring a minority interest in SigmaLogic, Inc. (DBA ETFLogic).
The US-based fintech company ETFLogic is a provider of analytics and portfolio tools to the wealth management industry and investment fund manufacturers.
The investment follows TMX LOGICLY’s launch which represents a collaboration between TMX Datalinx, TMX’s information services division, and ETFLogic, in January 2021.
Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group, said:
TMX is committed to seeking out strategic opportunities to partner with the innovative, early-stage companies pushing the transformation of today’s investment industry. We are excited to announce this investment in ETFLogic, as we continue our collaborative work on TMX LOGICLY to help bring ETF advisors and investors greater transparency and efficient access to valuable insights and tools.
ETFLogic’s flagship product, LOGICLY was founded in 2017. It integrates multi-asset research such as ETFs, mutual funds, and stocks, AI-powered portfolio analysis, optimization, and trading analytics into a web-based portfolio management trading platform.
Through the tools LOGICLY offers, wealth advisors can better screen and compare products for their clients, analyze a fund’s risk and exposure, ESG factors, liquidity, income, and returns, based on its component stocks, and satisfy client compliance requirements.
Emil Tarazi, CEO and Co-Founder of ETFLogic, added:
Deepening our relationship with TMX, a company with a strong track record of innovation in the investment industry, is an exciting move forward for us. Working with TMX, we will strengthen our international distribution and further capitalize on the unique analytics and portfolio tools the ETFLogic team has built for firms and advisors. Empowering our users with better data and automation means that they can do better by their clients. Better, more confident portfolio outcomes are what LOGICLY is all about.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.