TMX Group invests in ETFLogic

TMX Group Limited has closed an equity investment, acquiring a minority interest in SigmaLogic, Inc. (DBA ETFLogic).

The US-based fintech company ETFLogic is a provider of analytics and portfolio tools to the wealth management industry and investment fund manufacturers.

The investment follows TMX LOGICLY’s launch which represents a collaboration between TMX Datalinx, TMX’s information services division, and ETFLogic, in January 2021.

Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group, said: