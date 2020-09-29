Equiti teams up with HokoCloud to provide copy trading

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has announced that it has partnered with technology provider HokoCloud to provide a social (copy) trading platform to enable traders to participate in social trading.

Social trading allows registered traders to access and observe thousands of global trading strategies within the online trading community and copy top-performing traders.

HokoCloud’s offering allows traders to replicate any trading strategy without restrictions on trade size.

Gary Dennison, CEO of Equiti US, commented on the news: