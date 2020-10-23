Menu

Forex Weekly Look Back: CFI announces full migration to MT5, ATFX launches UPS product offering

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 19th and 23th October on LeapRate.

Fintech firm Finastra and collateral and margin management solution creator, CloudMargin, announced a global partnership to deliver an integrated collateral and margin management solution to market participants of all sizes through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye announced incorporating Refinitiv market data on the SteelEye platform. The increased volume of multi-asset and global market data allow clients to improve their compliance and analytics.

Global trading provider with several regulated entities around the world CFI Financial Group announced its full migration to MetaTrader 5. The migration to the new platform version corresponds to company’s goal to offer up-to-date technology for trading services.

IG Europe welcomed back Alessandro Capuano in a new role as Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) with the task to further develop and expand its ETD client offering. Capuano comes back to IG from Fineco Bank.

Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling announced World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, as their official global brand ambassador. Carlsen has signed an initial one-year sponsorship with Skilling. The chess player will become the face of the trading platform and he will get tournament sponsorship, television exposure, digital, social and video rights.

Provider of liquidity and technology solutions B2Broker announced the launch of its new website and its new corporate branding. The company’s first major website and corporate identity update was carefully coordinated and aligned with its expansion plans to position itself as the leading global provider in its field. The overall goal was to reflect its technological experience and know-how both textually, graphically and analytically.

Market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets announced that has agreed to acquire US-based BIDS Trading, brokerdealer and the operator of the BIDS Alternative Trading System (ATS).

The acquisition of BIDS Trading will bring Cboe an opportunity to diversify its US equities offering beyond traditional exchange products and services. BIDS Trading’s block trading capability will provide Cboe with a foothold in the off-exchange segment of the US equities market, which now accounts for over 40 % of overall US equities trading volume. Cboe has already utilised block trading to great effect in European equities trading through Cboe LIS and the acquisition of BIDS Trading will provide more opportunities to expand Cboe’s presence in North American equities.

ATFX extended its product offering by launching the new stock CFD, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). This gives clients more opportunity to invest in the logistics sector and increases the choice of instruments available to trade. UPS is a well-known American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company.

CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for September 2020. The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD 1.785 trillion, up 8.2% from USD1.649 trillion in August 2020.

TMX Group Limited announced Moe Kermani and Claude Tessier as the company’s newest additions to its Board of Directors. Kermani brings to his new position vast experience in the technology industry as a senior executive and director of several entrepreneurial companies. Tessier has deep financial expertise.

Global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider Eventus Systems, Inc., announced that global futures trading firm Mercury Derivatives Trading has deployed Eventus’ Validus platform for trade surveillance.

End-to-end technology provider TraderEvolution announced partnership with CTIN Financial Services Pty Ltd, a global trading platform for active traders and investors. Multi-asset no-advice trading platform CTIN offers trading in global equities, Forex and derivatives.

ASIC-regulated multi asset online trading provider ACY Securities officially launched its Australian Turf Club (ATC) sponsorship over the weekend. The announcement was held with the ACY Securities Victory Vein Plate race opening the biggest race day in Sydney – The Everest.

Data analytics company BMLL announced its collaboration with data delivery and operations firm Crux Informatics to make the BMLL Data Feed available in the US. The data distribution agreement adds to BMLL’s existing direct strategy to deliver data and analytics to their US client base, leveraging Crux’s network and pipelines to data consumers and analytics platforms around the world.

 

