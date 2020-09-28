GMO-Z.com Trade UK launches its Agency FX service

The FCA regulated GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited announced the launch of its Agency FX service.

The new service will be offered from Z.com Global Markets, the institutional service brand established in late 2019. Subsidiary company of GMO Financial Holdings Inc., GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited is an affiliated company of GMO CLICK Securities. Together, the entities make up part of the GMO Internet Group, headed by GMO Internet Inc. The group has more than 100 subsidiaries around the globe and a total group market capitalisation of $14.03BN

Utilising its liquidity network, range of direct relationships with primary sources and access to electronic trading networks, Z.com Global Markets delivers a combination of custom market access, low-latency technology and comprehensive post-trade analysis. Z.com Global Markets is supported by an experienced team and uses a range of analytics and technology solutions to ensure that its clients achieve the best outcome possible for pricing, volume availability and execution speed.