GMO-Z.com Trade UK launches its Agency FX service

The FCA regulated GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited announced the launch of its Agency FX service.
The new service will be offered from Z.com Global Markets, the institutional service brand established in late 2019. Subsidiary company of GMO Financial Holdings Inc., GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited is an affiliated company of GMO CLICK Securities. Together, the entities make up part of the GMO Internet Group, headed by GMO Internet Inc. The group has more than 100 subsidiaries around the globe and a total group market capitalisation of $14.03BN
Utilising its liquidity network, range of direct relationships with primary sources and access to electronic trading networks, Z.com Global Markets delivers a combination of custom market access, low-latency technology and comprehensive post-trade analysis. Z.com Global Markets is supported by an experienced team and uses a range of analytics and technology solutions to ensure that its clients achieve the best outcome possible for pricing, volume availability and execution speed.
Ramy Soliman, Chief Strategy Officer, commented:
I’m pleased to announce to launch of our Agency FX service, and I believe that the offering we have put together is well-positioned to go above and beyond in meeting the sophisticated requirements of institutional clients, such as smaller hedge funds or tier 2-3 banks, seeking consolidated access to high-quality curated liquidity.
By utlitising our direct relationships with tier 1 banks, non-bank providers and leading ECN venues, we’re able to construct a bespoke liquidity solution for our clients to provide unified access to multiple quality sources, which is backed by our experienced team and strong technology offering. By leveraging our strong liquidity relationships, we are able to manage and optimise the pricing we provide to our clients to facilitate the best possible execution experience. We have a number of clients already engaged and ready to use our services, and we look forward to expanding our coverage and working with more counterparties in the coming months.
Z.com Global Markets’ services are available to regulated brokers, hedge funds, asset managers and banks. The company’s clients can take advantage of the curated liquidity pools which access to more than 83% of global electronic spot FX 2 from one source.