Two new directors join TMX board

TMX Group Limited announced Moe Kermani and Claude Tessier as the company’s newest additions to its Board of Directors.
Kermani brings to his new position vast experience in the technology industry as a senior executive and director of several entrepreneurial companies. He is currently a Managing Director at Vanedge Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund, where he focuses on investments in cloud computing, machine intelligence, analytics and cybersecurity. Kermani holds an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in physics from the University of British Columbia.
Tessier has deep financial expertise. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Tessier has previously held senior leadership positions at Sobeys Inc., Provigo and Costco. He holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting from the Université du Québec à Montréal and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Charles Winograd, Chair, commented:
We are pleased to welcome Moe and Claude to the TMX Group Board of Directors. The addition of their expertise and experience will serve to strengthen our Board as TMX pushes forward with its global growth strategy and into the next chapter of our evolution.
In the end of September, TMX Group announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire AST Investor Services Inc. (Canada), and its subsidiary AST Trust Company (Canada). In the end of August, John McKenzie was named Chief Executive Officer of the Group.