Two new directors join TMX board

TMX Group Limited announced Moe Kermani and Claude Tessier as the company’s newest additions to its Board of Directors.

Kermani brings to his new position vast experience in the technology industry as a senior executive and director of several entrepreneurial companies. He is currently a Managing Director at Vanedge Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund, where he focuses on investments in cloud computing, machine intelligence, analytics and cybersecurity. Kermani holds an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in physics from the University of British Columbia.