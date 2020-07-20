Toronto Stock Exchange adds cloud-based software provider Dye & Durham

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) announced the addition of Dye & Durham Limited. The Canadian-based provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions will begin trading under the symbol TSX:DND.

John McKenzie, Interim CEO and CFO of TMX Group commented:

On behalf of Toronto Stock Exchange, we congratulate the Dye & Durham team on their IPO. We are proud to welcome a homegrown Canadian innovation story to our market. Technology and innovation companies are increasingly turning to our unique, two-tiered capital formation ecosystem to gain access to global investors and the vital capital they need to fund their business strategy and achieve their growth objectives.