Toronto Stock Exchange adds cloud-based software provider Dye & Durham

Exchanges July 20, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) announced the addition of Dye & Durham Limited. The Canadian-based provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions will begin trading under the symbol TSX:DND.

John McKenzie, Interim CEO and CFO of TMX Group commented:

On behalf of Toronto Stock Exchange, we congratulate the Dye & Durham team on their IPO. We are proud to welcome a homegrown Canadian innovation story to our market. Technology and innovation companies are increasingly turning to our unique, two-tiered capital formation ecosystem to gain access to global investors and the vital capital they need to fund their business strategy and achieve their growth objectives.

McKenzie  continues:

John McKenzie
Source: tmx.com

TMX remains committed to enabling the long-term success of these visionary growth companies and to providing investors with opportunities to participate in their success.

Dye & Durham has reached 350 employees in its Canada and UK offices and serves blue chip customers including Canadian legal firms, financial institutions and government organizations.

