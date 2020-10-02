Integral’s ADV reach $41 billion in September with 3% MoM increase

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for September 2020 with small but steady growth compared to August and July.
The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $41 billion in August 2020. This is 3% increase compared to August when it reached $39.8 billion and 9.9% compared to the same period last year.
Integral’s platforms have a varied and comprehensive set of FX products. Integral OCX gives direct access to banks, brokers and asset managers where they can use its liquidity to win market share from their competitors.
OCX has a direct connection to over 250 liquidity sources which supply over 3,000 market making streams in NY4, LD4 and TY3.
Earlier in September, Integral launched latest version of its FX Inside institutional single dealer platform.