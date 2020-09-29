LeapRate
TMX Group acquires AST Trust Company

Exchanges September 29, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) announced last week it has entered into an agreement to acquire AST Investor Services Inc. (Canada), and its subsidiary AST Trust Company (Canada).

AST Trust Company is a provider of transfer agency, corporate trust and related services to Canadian public and private companies from a subsidiary of Armor Holdco, Inc. (Armor), a portfolio company of Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).

John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, commented on the news:

The acquisition of AST Trust Company (Canada) will significantly strengthen TMX’s ability to serve the needs of companies across the marketplace by bringing to our TSX Trust business a proven team of industry professionals, and a wider range of products and technology capabilities.

From a strategic perspective, this transaction will help to accelerate TSX Trust’s growth and enhance its competitive position, deepening relationships with existing clients and broadening the scope and scale of its service offerings.

Toronto Stock Exchange adds cloud-based software provider Dye & Durham
TMX will acquire the company for $165 million in total consideration, which includes $30 million of cash for regulatory and non-regulatory purposes, subject to customary closing conditions and working capital adjustments.

AST Investor Services Inc. (Canada) and AST Trust Company (Canada)'s portfolio of products and services include transfer agency services, equity plan solutions, corporate trust, structured finance and proxy related services.

Armor's U.S. operations, including American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC and D.F. King & Co., Inc., are not a part of this transaction.

