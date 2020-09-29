TMX Group acquires AST Trust Company

TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) announced last week it has entered into an agreement to acquire AST Investor Services Inc. (Canada), and its subsidiary AST Trust Company (Canada).

AST Trust Company is a provider of transfer agency, corporate trust and related services to Canadian public and private companies from a subsidiary of Armor Holdco, Inc. (Armor), a portfolio company of Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).

John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, commented on the news: