IG Group appoints Wu Gang as non-executive director

UK online trading leader IG Group announced the appointment of Wu Gang as a non-executive director of the company.

Gang brings to the position significant experience with within the financial services sector primarily across Asia. He is currently a non-executive director of Ashurst LLP and a senior advisor at Rothschild & Co Hong Kong Limited. Gang served as a non-executive director and member of the Remuneration Committee of Laird Plc between January 2017 and June 2018.

With over 25 years in investment banking in Asia and Europe, Gang has gained a strong strategic and financial advisory background and a wealth of international experience. Between 2015 and January 2019, he set in place and led European investment banking team at CLSA Securities, the international investment Banking platform of CITIC Securities.