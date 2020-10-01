Menu

IG Group appoints Wu Gang as non-executive director

Executives October 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


UK online trading leader IG Group announced the appointment of Wu Gang as a non-executive director of the company.

Gang brings to the position significant experience with within the financial services sector primarily across Asia. He is currently a non-executive director of Ashurst LLP and a senior advisor at Rothschild & Co Hong Kong Limited. Gang served as a non-executive director and member of the Remuneration Committee of Laird Plc between January 2017 and June 2018.

With over 25 years in investment banking in Asia and Europe, Gang has gained a strong strategic and financial advisory background and a wealth of international experience. Between 2015 and January 2019, he set in place and led European investment banking team at CLSA Securities, the international investment Banking platform of CITIC Securities.

Prior to CLSA Securities, Gang was head of M&A and General Industrials at ICBC International. He has also held senior positions at Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong and London. His investment banking career started at Goldman Sachs.

Company Chairman Mike McTighe said:

Following an extensive, externally facilitated search I am delighted to welcome Wu Gang to the Board. He has significant experience in global banking institutions and has valuable knowledge of the business environment in Asia. Wu Gang will complement and further diversify the skills, knowledge and experience of the Board.

Wu Gang commented:

IG Group is an innovative financial services organisation with an exciting growth strategy and the capability to perform well in the current global economic environment. I'm looking forward to working with the Board and the management team to realise further the potential of the business.

