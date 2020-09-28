LSEG appoints Brigitte Trafford as chief communications and marketing officer

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced the appointment of Brigitte Trafford as chief communications and marketing officer and a member of the group’s executive committee. At the newly created position, Trafford will report to CEO, David Schwimmer and she will the group’s communications, government relations, regulatory strategy and marketing functions.

LSEG CEO David Schwimmer commented:

We are delighted to welcome Brigitte to LSEG. The Group will benefit greatly from her deep global corporate affairs experience. Her knowledge of both the financial services and TMT sectors will be critically important as we integrate the Refinitiv business post-close.

Brigitte Trafford said:

I’m excited to join London Stock Exchange Group at such a transformational time. Its critical role at the heart of the international financial community has never been more important.

Trafford joins LSEG bringing more than twenty-five years of experience in corporate affairs. Prior to her appointment at LSEG, she served as a chief corporate affairs officer at Virgin Media. Before that Trafford held similar positions in companies including ICAP, Lloyds Banking Group and ITV plc. She worker in Dow Jones earlier in her career, leading their global communications from New York. Trafford is a member of the global advisory board of NewsGuard Technologies that issues trust ratings for news websites.