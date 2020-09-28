LeapRate
Menu
Menu

LSEG appoints Brigitte Trafford as chief communications and marketing officer

Executives September 28, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced the appointment of Brigitte Trafford as chief communications and marketing officer and a member of the group’s executive committee. At the newly created position, Trafford will report to CEO, David Schwimmer and she will the group’s communications, government relations, regulatory strategy and marketing functions.

LSEG CEO David Schwimmer commented:

We are delighted to welcome Brigitte to LSEG. The Group will benefit greatly from her deep global corporate affairs experience. Her knowledge of both the financial services and TMT sectors will be critically important as we integrate the Refinitiv business post-close.

Brigitte Trafford said:

Brigitte Trafford, LSEG
Brigitte Trafford
Source: LinkedIn

I’m excited to join London Stock Exchange Group at such a transformational time. Its critical role at the heart of the international financial community has never been more important.

Trafford joins LSEG bringing more than twenty-five years of experience in corporate affairs. Prior to her appointment at LSEG, she served as a chief corporate affairs officer at Virgin Media. Before that Trafford held similar positions in companies including ICAP, Lloyds Banking Group and ITV plc. She worker in Dow Jones earlier in her career, leading their global communications from New York. Trafford is a member of the global advisory board of NewsGuard Technologies that issues trust ratings for news websites.

Share via

LSEG also announced that Gavin Sullivan, group communication director and a member of the LSEG executive committee, has decided to leave the company at the end of the year following a transition period.

Schwimmer said:

David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer

On behalf of the Executive Committee, I want to express my deep appreciation to Gavin, who has made a significant contribution to the Group during an intense period of growth, diversification and corporate activity and successfully navigated our reputation through complex issues such as Brexit and COVID-19. Most recently, she has led communications for the proposed acquisition of Refinitiv and the successful defence against HKEX’s unsolicited offer for LSEG. It has been a pleasure to work with her and we wish her all the very best.

Gavin Sullivan, added:

It has been a great privilege to be part of LSEG’s transformation over the past seven years and to work with David and such an outstanding team. I look forward to watching LSEG deliver the benefits of the Refinitiv transaction post-close and wish everyone all the best.

Read More:

arrow
X
Citigroup becomes the first top-tier bank lead by a female CEO with appointment of Jane Fraser…ExecutivesCitibank CEO Michael Corbat said: I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in the past eight years. We completed our transformation from the…

LSEG appoints Brigitte Trafford as chief communications and marketing officer

0
Send this to a friend