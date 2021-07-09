Forex Weekly Look Back: Finalto caught in a press release fight over acquisition, PrimeXM opens Singapore data centre

LMAX Group appointed Paul Ainsworth to the newly created position of Head of Institutional Sales for Americas. Ainsworth will report to the Managing Director for Americas at LMAX Group, Patrick Bartle, and will be based in New York. Ainsworth joins LMAX Group from Spotex. He brings vast experience and knowledge of institutional sales, having grown and managed global institutional sales teams at companies such as Euronext FX, UBS and Barclays. At his new position, Ainsworth will drive the growth of the institutional business across LMAX Group.

Saxo Bank reported marginal improvement for its FX trading for June. This is after May saw a significant drop when compared to the previous months trading through 2021. Saxo Bank saw its monthly volume for June increase to $106.1 billion after the previous yearly low in May at $104.3 billion. However, this isn’t a complete positive report for the bank. While the overall monthly volume has shown a slight increase, there was a fall in the daily average volume.

Earlier in the week, the company appointed Mette Ingeman Pedersen as the new Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management and Executive Team. Having worked in leadership positions in major banks and consulting, Pedersen brings solid experience from the financial services industry to her new position.

The Swiss stock exchange has taken steps to provide support by setting up the Sparks equity segment. This is a dedicated area for investors to work with SMEs to strive towards higher levels of growth. The Sparks equity segment is expected to help create an additional ecosystem within the Swiss financial markets. It’s something that the Swiss stock exchange is looking to work towards. Moreover, this will work towards achieving the long term interests of the Swiss markets. It is expected to keep the current upward trend of public investment going.