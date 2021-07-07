Equiti choses FlexTrade’s MaxxTrader FX solution for its Prime-of-Prime offering

We are delighted that Equiti has chosen MaxxTrader as the technology partner for their global Prime-of-Prime offering. We believe with our ‘best-in-class” aggregation, pricing engine and distribution technology combined with Equiti’s deep market understanding and strong relationships, clients will get access to a unique liquidity and comprehensive prime services solution.

FlexTrade Systems, a provider of multi-asset execution and order management systems, today revealed that fintech firm Equiti, has selected its MaxxTrader Foreign Exchange platform solution for their Prime of Prime services offering

FlexTrade Systems’ solution allows Sell-side FX broker dealers looking for single source FX trading solution to stay ahead of the game in the fast moving and competitive FX markets. With MaxxTrader, Equiti will be able to provide their prime of prime customers with seamless global FX liquidity aggregation, trade execution management, and institutional trading capabilities.

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, added:

Equiti has spent a considerable amount of time and effort in building out global liquidity pools and extending our relationship with major global investment banks. We were looking for an institutional technology partner to take our liquidity delivery to the next level and FlexTrade’s MaxxTrader Foreign Exchange Solution was the natural partner needed to cover multiple anticipated use cases, be it credit or margin via GUI or API.

Equiti recently announced that Brian Myers will take on the role of a CEO of Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles), the Group’s newest licenced entity, after three years as CEO of the UK arm of the business.