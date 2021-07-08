Gopher Investments reaffirms its offer for Finalto

Gopher Investment recently made a $250 million offer to the shareholders of Playtech to acquire its financial business Finalto. The 4.67% stakeholder at Playtech is taking steps to convince the board and shareholders.

On Tuesday the Gopher released a statement outlining significant aspects of its offer to Playtech. The investment company has asked Playtech’s Board to adjourn the company’s General Meeting, due to take place on 15 July 2021 or for shareholders to vote against the current offer they have offer from the Consortium.

Earlier in May, Playtech signed a binding agreement to sell its financial unit to Consortium led by Barinboim Group and backed by Leumi Partners Limited and Menora Mivtachim Insurance Limited.

Gopher has decided to clarify and give more details on who advises the firm in a statement they shared with LeapRate.