eToro signs a multi-year sponsorship deal with CFR 1907 Cluj

eToro was established in 2007 and now has 20 million registered users worldwide. Through the partnership eToro shows its commitment to the Romanian market. The company will see its logo feature on all official club teamwear including the playing shirt.

Global trading company has signed a multi-year deal with one of the oldest football clubs in Romania. CFR 1907 Cluj has dominated Liga 1 in recent years with four titles in a row.

Nir Smulewicz, VP Marketing of eToro, commented:

Romania is an important market for eToro and through this partnership we hope to raise awareness to more people of the potential to grow their wealth through investing. We will be working with the club to make the financial markets more accessible, to help bring fans closer to the action and educate them on investing.

eToro will help educate fans on investing in order to make the financial markets more accessible.

The Israeli-based trading company offers investment in a range of assets from stocks, to commodities or even crypto. eToro also offers investment options – users can invest themselves, copy another investor or invest in a range of smart portfolios.

Marius Bilasco, Sports Manager CFR 1907 Cluj said:

We are extremely pleased to announce that as of today, our club is moving to the next level, the CFR family is growing! Just as we have always aimed for first place and have never been satisfied with less, our partners have been and remain the best in their fields. eToro is a brand that needs no introduction, a global brand that has joined the CFR 1907 Cluj project on our way to success!

eToro has been expanding its investment in football clubs recently. Its global partnership portfolio now includes Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Danish Superliga and other sports including Rugby Australia. The company revealed it plans to continue the expansion of its investment in sporting communities around the world in 2021.

In the end of June, eToro revealed that it has expanded its collaboration with AS Monaco by becoming the club’s main partner.