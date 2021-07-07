Bitfinex upgrades its Matching Engine to prepare for surge in institutional volume

Digital token trading platform Bitfinex has announced an upgrade to the exchange’s matching engine in a move that strengthen the exchange’s capacity to handle spikes in volatility as volumes continue to surge, driven by growing numbers of institutional investors entering the space.

The new upgrade gives the exchange the capacity to handle quickly growing volumes as the digital token space continues to attract major participants from conventional financial markets.

Bitfinex is a liquid exchange for bitcoin and Ethereum and as such has handled an exponential growth in order volume, servicing daily volumes of $10 billion during peak periods of trading activity. In this period, Bitfinex handled spikes in user activity that coincide with volatile trading. The number of real-time connections on the platform surged to 482,939 on 8 February 2021 following Tesla’s announcement of its $1.5 billion investment in bitcoin.

Bitfinex is also launching its own native Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol Application Programming Interface (API). As an industry standard for participants in traditional markets like Forex and equities, FIX provides optimum trade execution speeds.