Erik Penser Bank taps Macrobond for market analysis

Macrobond, provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector data for finance professionals, revealed that Stockholm-based Erik Penser Bank is using Macrobond to deliver critical data and modelling tools to interpret market events.

Erik Penser Bank’s asset managers mine financial, corporate, sustainability and macroeconomic data to help from their allocation strategies and tailor solutions for retail and institutional investors.

Founded in Malmö in 2008, Macrobond provides comprehensive macroeconomic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data to over 4,000 economists, analysts, portfolio managers, quants and strategists worldwide, alongside integrated tools that allow them to quickly find, analyse and visualise the data.