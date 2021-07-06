Global Blockchain Equity acquired by CoinShares

CoinShares has added to its investment portfolio with the acquisition of Global Blockchain Equity. The business is an ETF index firm that is aimed at helping companies that are using blockchain tech to generate revenue. This is mainly through increasing the international exposure of the companies and helping them to gain new opportunities.

By adding this business to its already significant portfolio, CoinShares makes another step into the world of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. As a digital investment firm, it’s no surprise that this is an area it’s starting to focus on more heavily.

Global Blockchain Equity was set up initially by Invesco and Elwood Technologies. It’s also known as the Invesco Blockchain ETF. Over the two years that it has been in operation, the company has collected assets worth more than $1 billion. It’s mainly focused on developing companies that operate with blockchain.