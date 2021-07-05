Gopher Investments offers to buy Playtech’s Finalto for $250 million

Gopher Investments, a shareholder in Playtech plc and an affiliated entity of TT Bond Partners, has revealed that it has made an offer to the Board of Directors of Playtech to acquire its financial services business Finalto for $250 million in cash.

LeapRate reported in May that Playtech entered into an agreement to sell its financial trading unit to a Consortium led by Barinboim Group and backed by Leumi Partners Limited and Menora Mivtachim Insurance Limited.

The offer was for $210 million, including an initial $185 million, of which $15 million is deferred for up to two years from completion of the transaction, together with a further $25 million which depends on certain cash flow or other criteria being met by the business carried on by the Finalto group.