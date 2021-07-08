PrimeXM trading volumes up by 10.5%MoM in June 2021

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for June 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.04 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 3 major Data Center locations with an uptick since last month.

The monthly numbers were up by 10.54% MoM, compared to May 2021 when they reached $941.64 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in April was $47.31 billion, with a 5.51% MoM increase compared to the previous month. 17th June was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $67 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in June were $29.33 million, up by 6% on monthly basis.