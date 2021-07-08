Menu

PrimeXM trading volumes up by 10.5%MoM in June 2021

Brokers July 8, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for June 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.04 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 3 major Data Center locations with an uptick since last month.

The monthly numbers were up by 10.54% MoM, compared to May 2021 when they reached $941.64 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in April was $47.31 billion, with a 5.51% MoM increase compared to the previous month. 17th June was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $67 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in June were $29.33 million, up by 6% on monthly basis.

Prime XM Data Centre in London LD4 registered $806.32 billion in notional value. The Data Centre NY4 has preserved second place from TY3 with $ 141.76 billion in monthly trading volume.

XAUUSD remains consistent as the most popular instrument of PrimeXM‘s traders for the past few months, with a total trading volume of $317.27 billion in June, generating 30% of the total monthly volume on all instruments. Major FX pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD preserved 2nd and 3rd place with a combined volume of $269.40 billion.

Month Total Traded Volume ($ billion) Average Daily Volume ($ billion) Number of Trades (million)
June 2021
1,040.86
47.31
29.33
May 2021
941.64
44.84
27.57
MoM % Change
10.54%
5.51%
6.38%

