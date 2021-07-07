Over 30 CFDs on Brazilian stocks added to RoboMarkets’ R Trader

European broker RoboMarkets has announced adding CFDs on Brazilian stocks to its R Trader platform.
The new CFDs are on stocks of the 30 most liquid companies that are traded on Bovespa, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.
Kiryl Kirychenka, the head of the R Trader project, said:
I’m very glad we’ve added an exclusive opportunity for our clients to trade new stocks on the market, which we didn’t cover before. Brazil is in the Top 10 countries with the highest GDP. A friendly macroeconomic environment, including high energy prices, supports a positive outlook for Brazilian stocks, which offer attractive prices and great growth potential. At the same time, developing countries imply additional risks because such economies may be rather unsteady in their growth.
The new trading instruments include stocks of companies such as Petrobras (PETR4), Itau Unibanco (ITUB4), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4), AmBev (ABEV3), Vale (VALE3).
Robo Markets revealed that the conditions for trading CFDs on Brazilian stocks include commission from 0.1% (but not less than 10 BRL); Spreads from 0 pips and trading time from 4:10 to 10:55 PM.
Kirychenka added:
Earlier, our platform offered the option to trade ADRs Brazilian stocks and ETFs, for example, EWZ, but access to CFDs on stocks that are traded on the local market significantly widens investment opportunities and helps our clients to diversify their portfolio. We’re constantly improving our products, adding new instruments, and doing our best to provide the best possible trading conditions.
Earlier this year, RoboMarkets announced that it will no longer provide trading services for crypto CFDs. The company made this decision to protect its clients from the high risk associated with the crypto market.