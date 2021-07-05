Moscow Exchange sees almost 7% MoM rise in trading volumes in June 2021

Total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets reached RUB 81.5 trillion in June 2021, registering a 9.69 %MoM increase (RUB74.3 trillion in May 2021).
Most sections of the market reported small growth, compared to May 2021: Money Market (-6.45%MoM), FX Market (+3.11%MoM), Derivatives Market (+9.62%MoM), Equity & Bond Market (+14.33%MoM) and Precious Metals Market (+30.66%MoM).
Equity & Bond Market
Hereinafter excluding overnight bonds, total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market for June 2021 was RUB 3,865.1 billion (May 2021: RUB 3,380.7 billion).
Trading volume in DRs, shares and investment fund units was RUB 2,278.6 billion (May 2021: RUB 2,162.3 billion). ADTV was RUB 103.6 billion (May 2021: RUB 108.1 billion).
Turnover in sovereign, regional and corporate bonds was RUB 1,586.4 billion (May 2021: RUB 1,218.4 billion). ADTV was RUB 72.1 billion (May 2021: RUB 60.9 billion).
In June 2021, eighty-seven new bond issues were placed with a combined value of RUB 1,016.9 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 229.4 billion).
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes saw an increase of 9.62% MoM to reach RUB 11.4 trillion (May 2021: RUB 10.4 trillion) or 147.1 million contracts (May 2021: 143.4 million), of which 143.6 million contracts were futures and 3.4 million contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 517.7 billion (May 2021: RUB 518.2 billion).
By the end of the month, open interest was RUB 737.5 billion (May 2021: RUB 865.6 billion).
Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume fell 22.58% MoM reaching RUB 264.4 billion in comparison to May 2021’s RUB 341.5 billion.
FX Market
FX Market trading volume increased 3.11%MoM to RUB 26.5 trillion (May 2021: RUB 25.7 trillion), with spot trades totaling RUB 7.6 trillion and forwards and swap trades amounting to RUB 18.9 trillion.
ADTV for the FX Market was RUB 1,204.6 billion (USD 16.6 billion), in comparison to RUB 1,285.3 billion (USD 17.4 billion) in May 2021.
Money Market
The Money Market turnover rose to RUB 31.9 trillion (May 2021: RUB 34.1 trillion), while ADTV was RUB 1,777.4 billion (May 2021: RUB 1,703.8 billion).
The CCP-cleared repo segment climbed to RUB 22.8 trillion (May 2021: 19.9 trillion), including the GCC repo segment which came to a total of RUB 6.5 trillion (May 2021: RUB 5.8 trillion).
Precious Metals Market
The Russian market operator reported last month RUB 27.7 billion (May 2021: 21.2 billion), of which gold accounted for RUB 27.4 billion (6.4 t) and silver for RUB 0.2 billion (3.7 t).