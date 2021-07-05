Moscow Exchange sees almost 7% MoM rise in trading volumes in June 2021

Total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets reached RUB 81.5 trillion in June 2021, registering a 9.69 %MoM increase (RUB74.3 trillion in May 2021).

Most sections of the market reported small growth, compared to May 2021: Money Market (-6.45%MoM), FX Market (+3.11%MoM), Derivatives Market (+9.62%MoM), Equity & Bond Market (+14.33%MoM) and Precious Metals Market (+30.66%MoM).

Equity & Bond Market

Hereinafter excluding overnight bonds, total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market for June 2021 was RUB 3,865.1 billion (May 2021: RUB 3,380.7 billion).

Trading volume in DRs, shares and investment fund units was RUB 2,278.6 billion (May 2021: RUB 2,162.3 billion). ADTV was RUB 103.6 billion (May 2021: RUB 108.1 billion).

Turnover in sovereign, regional and corporate bonds was RUB 1,586.4 billion (May 2021: RUB 1,218.4 billion). ADTV was RUB 72.1 billion (May 2021: RUB 60.9 billion).

In June 2021, eighty-seven new bond issues were placed with a combined value of RUB 1,016.9 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 229.4 billion).