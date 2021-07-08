Menu

LMAX Group hires Paul Ainsworth to lead institutional sales for Americas

Executives July 8, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


LMAX Group has appointed Paul Ainsworth to the newly created position of Head of Institutional Sales for Americas. Ainsworth will report to the Managing Director for Americas at LMAX Group, Patrick Bartle, and will be based in New York.

Patrick Bartle, Managing Director for Americas at LMAX Group, said:

Paul is a capital markets veteran and brings with him an extensive track record of success throughout his career. Paul’s appointment will propel us on towards our next phase of growth with the vision to become the pre-eminent global exchange for FX and crypto currency trading.

Christian Skovgaard Larsen joins LMAX Exchange as Liquidity Manager
Paul Ainsworth added:

Paul Ainsworth, LMAX
Paul Ainsworth
Source: LinkedIn

I am delighted to be joining LMAX Group at an exciting time as the company continues to grow at a rapid pace across all business lines. I look forward to playing a key role in driving the US institutional business forward and increasing our market share in the region.

Ainsworth joins LMAX Group from Spotex. He brings vast experience and knowledge of institutional sales, having grown and managed global institutional sales teams at companies such as Euronext FX, UBS and Barclays. At his new position, Ainsworth will drive the growth of the institutional business across LMAX Group.

Earlier this year, LMAX Group’s subsidiary LMAX Exchange appointed Christian Skovgaard Larsen as Liquidity Manager.

