LMAX Group hires Paul Ainsworth to lead institutional sales for Americas

LMAX Group has appointed Paul Ainsworth to the newly created position of Head of Institutional Sales for Americas. Ainsworth will report to the Managing Director for Americas at LMAX Group, Patrick Bartle, and will be based in New York.
Patrick Bartle, Managing Director for Americas at LMAX Group, said:
Paul is a capital markets veteran and brings with him an extensive track record of success throughout his career. Paul’s appointment will propel us on towards our next phase of growth with the vision to become the pre-eminent global exchange for FX and crypto currency trading.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Paul Ainsworth added:
I am delighted to be joining LMAX Group at an exciting time as the company continues to grow at a rapid pace across all business lines. I look forward to playing a key role in driving the US institutional business forward and increasing our market share in the region.
Ainsworth joins LMAX Group from Spotex. He brings vast experience and knowledge of institutional sales, having grown and managed global institutional sales teams at companies such as Euronext FX, UBS and Barclays. At his new position, Ainsworth will drive the growth of the institutional business across LMAX Group.