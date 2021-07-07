Menu

Advanced Markets Group names Sammy Christou Chief Risk Officer

Executives July 7, 2021


Advanced Markets, Forex liquidity and prime-of-prime service provider, today announced the appointment of Sammy Christou as the firm’s Chief Risk Officer.

Christou spent four years at Equiti Capital, the institutional B2B unit of the Equiti Group, as Head of Trading. He has also previously served in companies such as LCG, Gain Capital and GFT Markets.

Advanced Markets
Anthony Brocco, Founder and CEO of the Advanced Markets group, commented:

We are delighted to be welcoming Sammy Christou to Advanced Markets as our Chief Risk Officer. He has extensive experience in the Forex and CFD industry and brings us an innovative approach to quantitative eFX Trading that will further enhance the growth of our agency model.

Sammy Christou, the group’s new Chief Risk Officer, added:

I’m extremely excited about being part of writing the next chapter of Advanced Market’s success story as we build towards the launch of our proprietary pricing engine. With longstanding institutional shareholders Macquarie Bank (ASX: MQG) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BCGP), the firm brings unique competitive advantages to the Prime of Prime space.

The appointment follows recent hire of Samer Mourched as CEO of Bermuda and Emerging Markets to support the firm’s expansion.

