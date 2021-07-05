Menu

Dubai’s largest Forex Expo coming up in end of September

Advertising July 5, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Forex Expo 2021 will take place on 29-30 September 2021 in Dubai. The expo aims to identify and analyze upcoming online trading trends in the region among the industry leaders. The forex trading event will be held at Hall-6, Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Event organizer Michael Xuan, commented:

 Our event is highly recognized among the FX traders and business in the MENA region for our core concept of quality conference and best networking opportunities provided as a Platform in Dubai at our event.

This is 4th Edition of the Forex Expo, which will be hosted in in Dubai. The event organisers expressed their commitment in following global standards of safety at the largest venue. Over 200 global brands are set to be a part of the show and offer many opportunities. Leading Online trading companies and Service providers are joining the event to showcase their latest products and service that will shape the future in trading Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Metals and CFDs.

Dubai’s largest Forex Expo coming up in end of September
Share via

Dubai Forex Expo will feature companies such as ADSS, Accuindex, B2Broker, Equiti, Exness, Infinox, Multibank, Naga.com, Orbex, XM. These companies are premium sponsors exhibiting with their Online trading services and their market analyst. They will deliver their insights that help any individuals to get started with Online Trading in different financial instruments.

Dubai has already opened for events with all safety precaution put in place. The Forex Expo organisers aim to run a Safe event following all the guidelines, precautions, screening procedure as advised by DTCM.

The event organisers said in the official announcement:

We are set to welcome our visitors and delegates from different parts of the world and assure you offer with unique and safe event experience in the financial industry.

Related News

X
eToro strengthens relationship with AS Monaco, becomes main partner…AdvertisingeToro first partnered with the French in 2020 and since then the social investment platform has strengthen its collaboration with AS Monaco as part of…

Dubai’s largest Forex Expo coming up in end of September

0
Send this to a friend