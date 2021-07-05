Dubai’s largest Forex Expo coming up in end of September

Forex Expo 2021 will take place on 29-30 September 2021 in Dubai. The expo aims to identify and analyze upcoming online trading trends in the region among the industry leaders. The forex trading event will be held at Hall-6, Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Event organizer Michael Xuan, commented:

Our event is highly recognized among the FX traders and business in the MENA region for our core concept of quality conference and best networking opportunities provided as a Platform in Dubai at our event.

This is 4th Edition of the Forex Expo, which will be hosted in in Dubai. The event organisers expressed their commitment in following global standards of safety at the largest venue. Over 200 global brands are set to be a part of the show and offer many opportunities. Leading Online trading companies and Service providers are joining the event to showcase their latest products and service that will shape the future in trading Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Metals and CFDs.